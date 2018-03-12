Fatal Monday crash in Chattanooga claims one life - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Fatal Monday crash in Chattanooga claims one life

By WRCB Staff
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office responded to a multi-vehicle accident on North Hickory Valley Road Monday.

The crash happened in the 8800 block of North Hickory Valley Road around noon.

The HCSO said preliminary reports indicate that a 2002 silver Lexus SUV left the roadway on the right side of the road and struck a utility pole. The SUV then went back on the highway, crossed the center line and struck a black 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer head-on driving east.

The driver of the SUV, Erma Kimbrough, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. She was pronounced deceased upon arrival.

The driver of the Trailblazer was transported to an area hospital in stable condition. Their injuries were non-life-threatening.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

