Man stops traffic to help elderly man cross the street

By WXIA
GRIFFIN, Ga. -- Sometimes things happen that remind us of the bright spots in humanity.

A video of one man's kind act towards another is being shared throughout the Spalding County community. E'Ondria Weems was driving in Griffin on Sunday when she noticed a man with a walker trying to cross the road.

She said before she could react a man named Justin stepped in. He pulled his white ram truck over "got out of his car and stopped traffic for the elderly man and helped him across the street."

Justin Jackson said when he saw what was happening, he just had to stop.

Read more from WXIA's website.

