UT Erlanger Urology offering extended hours, seminars

UT Erlanger Urology is offering extended hours starting Monday for Tennessee Valley residents with busy schedules.

The office located at Erlanger East Hospital will be open late every Monday from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm.

The extended hours offer residents improved access for treatment for common urological issues including bladder infections and kidney stones.

Walk-ins and new patients can also see specialists during the extended hours.

“We are aiming to help the patient population that, because of busy schedules, is unable to access adequate urological care,” Dr. Amar Singh, Urologist and Chairman, Department of Urology at Erlanger Health System said. “We can treat their issues without the patient going to the ED and maybe help alleviate some of the stress put on our emergency rooms. From the typical to the complex, fellowship-trained physicians are available to treat a variety of urological conditions including cancers, overactive bladder, pelvic floor issues and men’s sexual health concerns.”

In addition, Erlanger East will host several health seminars with medical specialists from UT Erlanger Urology group.

A Men's Health seminar that focuses on erectile dysfunction will take place on March 15 and June 14.

The Overactive Bladder (OAB) Clinic will be held April 3. During the class, participants will learn about symptoms, treatment options and lifestyle changes.

All seminars are free, but you must register by calling 423-778-LINK (5465).