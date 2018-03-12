LaFayette PD searching for suspected Walmart thieves - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

LaFayette PD searching for suspected Walmart thieves

By WRCB Staff
LAFAYETTE, GA (WRCB) -

The LaFayette Police Department is asking the community to help them located several theft suspects.

The suspects committed the crime at a Walmart on Saturday.

They were seen leaving the store in a white passenger vehicle.

If you recognize these individuals, please call Detective Owens at 706-639-1540. You can also send them a private message on Facebook.

