3rd explosion in Austin after 2 package bombs linked

Police are responding to another explosion in Austin that badly injured a woman, hours after a package bomb killed a teenager and wounded a woman in a different part of the city.

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted that an explosion Monday in southeast Austin injured a woman in her 70s, who has been hospitalized with potentially life-threatening injuries. A second woman from that address has been hospitalized with an unrelated medical issue.

Authorities have not said whether the most recent explosion was caused by a package bomb like the one that exploded earlier Monday about 5 miles away, or another earlier this month.

Police Chief Brian Manley said at a news conference Monday — before the third explosion — that investigators believe the deadly package blast Monday is linked to a March 2 package bomb that killed a 39-year-old man in another part of the city.

In each case, Manley said, the package bombs were left on the victims' front doorsteps and not delivered by a mail service. He said the U.S. Postal Service doesn't have a record of delivering a package to the Austin home where the explosion occurred Monday. He said that package was brought into the kitchen where it detonated, killing a 17-year-old boy and injuring the woman.

The March 2 explosion occurred about 12 miles (19 kilometers) north of Monday's blast. Both explosions occurred in the early-morning hours.

The chief said all of the victims have been black and that investigators are considering whether race could have factored into the attacks.

Police haven't discussed the third explosion.

The FBI is helping Austin police in the investigation.