HCSO searching for aggravated domestic assault suspect

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help them located a wanted fugitive.

32-year-old Jonathan Chad Grant is wanted on multiple charges including:

  • Aggravated Domestic Assault
  • Felony Reckless Endangerment
  • Possession of Meth (Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture)
  • Theft of Property

Grant is described as a six-foot white male. He weighs 200 pounds and has brown hair. 

If you have any idea where deputies can locate Grant, please call the HCSO at 423-209-7140. You can also submit a tip online.

The HCSO reminds you that all fugitives should be considered armed and dangerous. If you encounter Grant, contact your local law enforcement agency immediately. 

