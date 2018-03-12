Tennessee state parks to host guided hikes March 24

Spring is almost here, and to celebrate the beginning of the season, all of Tennessee's state parks will be hosting guided hikes.

The hikes will be offered at all 56 of Tennessee's state parks on Saturday, March 24.

Whether you’re looking for a short nature trail or an all-day hike, Tennessee’s 56 state parks have it all.

Guided hikes of various lengths will be offered that day.

“Our Rangers are trained to share the rich history of Tennessee’s public lands in a way that excites the imagination and leaves you wanting more,” Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Deputy Commissioner Brock Hill said.