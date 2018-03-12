Whitfield students will not be allowed to participate in Wednesday walkout

In a change of course from an earlier decision, Whitfield County Schools students will not be allowed to walk out of class on Wednesday to speak out on gun reform and school safety.

Superintendent Dr. Judy Gilreath had announced last week that students would be allowed to participate in the protest, but has reversed course for safety reasons, according to a letter released Monday. Dr. Gilreath wrote, "any student who chooses to walk out of class will be in violation of the school Code of Conduct concerning an unauthorized absence from class."

Some Northwest Whitfield High School students had planned to participate in the walkout at 10 a.m. Wednesday. A national school walkout is being promoted for Wednesday, lasting for seventeen minutes, in honor of the students and staff members who were killed in Parkland, Florida on February 14.

Here is the letter to students, parents and staff from Dr. Gilreath: