Industry: $10B will be bet on March Madness, most illegally

Parkland's historians and city officials are aiming to save mementos left at the vast makeshift shrines in the aftermath of a Florida high school shooting that killed 17 people

The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England

Donna Shalala is vying to be the Democratic pick that flips a Florida congressional seat held for three decades by a popular Republican congresswoman

The Detroit Fire Department is the proud new owner of more than 800 pet oxygen masks

After a week of hints and uncertainty, President Donald Trump is announcing new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, vowing to address "an assault on our country" by unfavorable trade deals

Louisiana's attorney general has sued a local school board over a meeting disrupted by the video-recorded arrest of a teacher being roughly handcuffed on a hallway floor after she criticized the district superintendent's pay raise

China's foreign ministry says it hopes all parties to the North Korean nuclear dispute will "show their political courage" in restarting negotiations

Radio transmissions contradict a sheriff deputy's contention that he couldn't determine the shooter's location during the Florida high school massacre

Black male customers in a study at dozens of Los Angeles barbershops trimmed more than their hair and beards: They also lowered their blood pressure

A federal judge is set to issue a first-in-the-nation ruling on whether law enforcement stings where suspects are talked into robbing non-existent drugs from non-existent stash houses are racially biased.

US judge: ATF stings should be 'regulated... to the past'

National Geographic magazine acknowledges its past racist coverage of the world in its April issue about race.

(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File). FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2013 file photo, Chief U.S. District Judge Ruben Castillo speaks from the bench in Chicago. Castillo is slated to issue a first-in-the-nation ruling Monday, March 12, 2018, about whether law en...

US judge: Fake ATF stings should become a relic of the past

Immigrants from four countries and their American-born children are suing the Trump administration over its decision to end a program that enables them to live and work legally in the United States.

A pilot whose helicopter went down in Manhattan's East River, killing five passengers, says in an emergency radio transmission that he had engine failure.

Much of the Northeast is bracing for blizzard conditions, a foot or more of snow and high winds as the third major nor'easter in 10 days bears down on the region.

Authorities say a package that exploded inside of an Austin home, killing a teenager and wounding a woman, is believed to be linked to a deadly package sent to another home in Texas' capital city earlier this month.

The government censored and withheld federal records sought by citizens, journalists and others more regularly last year than at any point in the past decade, according to an Associated Press analysis of new U.S. data.

(AP Photo/J. David Ake, File). FILE - In this May 14, 2013, file photo, the Department of Justice headquarters building in Washington is photographed early in the morning. The federal government censored, withheld or said it couldn’t find records sough...

As Donald Trump visits the US-Mexico border, the harvest is a reminder of how little has changed despite heated rhetoric in Washington.

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). In this March 6, 2018 picture, farmworker Santiago Martinez, of Mexicali, Mexico, picks cabbage before dawn in a field outside of Calexico, Calif. For decades, cross-border commuters have picked lettuce, carrots, broccoli, onio...

By WAYNE PARRY, Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - America's gambling industry predicts $10 billion will be bet on the March Madness college basketball tournament - nearly all of it illegally or off-the-books.

That's one of the reasons the American Gaming Association favors the full legalization and regulation of sports betting in the United States.

The U.S. Supreme Court is weeks away from ruling on New Jersey's challenge to a law limiting legal sports betting to just four states: Delaware, Montana, Nevada and Oregon, and a ruling that legalizes sports betting nationwide could provide new revenue opportunities for cash-strapped state governments, as well as casino companies.

The group found 54 million people - or about a quarter of the U.S. adult population - participated in a sports betting pool last year, spending $18 billion on entry fees. That includes 24 million who filled out basketball brackets pools and spent $2.6 billion on entry fees.

It also conducted a survey that found that roughly two-thirds of U.S. states make it illegal to participate in sports betting pools if money is involved. Enforcing those laws, however, has not been a priority for law enforcement.

"Our current sports betting laws are so out of touch with reality that we're turning tens of millions of Americans into criminals for the simple act of enjoying college basketball," said Geoff Freeman, president and CEO of the American Gaming Association. "The failed federal ban on sports betting has created an illegal, unregulated sports betting market that offers zero consumer protections and generates zero revenue for state and tribal governments."

Freeman said only 3 percent of the $10 billion the group predicts will be wagered on the games will be done through legal Nevada sports books, or about $300 million.

The group also counted 48 pieces of sports betting legislation active in 18 state legislatures across the country as lawmakers anticipate a favorable Supreme Court ruling and prepare for the advent of legal sports betting.

The Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey says "sports betting is a cause for concern." While neutral on gambling, the group has been contacting New Jersey lawmakers to discuss needs that will arise if sports betting is legalized.

"Sports betting may have more appeal to our children, it has the potential to affect the integrity of the games, and it may put many more people at risk for problem and disordered gambling," said Neva Pryor, the group's executive director.

___

Follow Wayne Parry at http://twitter.com/WayneParryAC

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.