UNUM to fund educator training for Hamilton Co. Schools to launch Future Ready Institutes

Hamilton County Schools will launch Future Ready Institutes in the fall that will give students the opportunity to learn about various career fields.

The institutes will be in high schools around the district.

According to Tim Hensley of Hamilton County Schools, "the small learning communities that will create a school within a school will give high school students an opportunity to combine academics with a career field that interests them."

Monday, Hamilton County Schools announced that UNUM will provide the funding needed to train teachers and instructors for the institutes.

“The vision that all Hamilton County School students should graduate from high school prepared for post-secondary opportunities is a cause that we can rally behind at Unum,” Miles Huff, community relations specialist at Unum, said. “Supporting students, teachers, and schools in the communities where we live and work is our top priority.”

The district explained that UNUM has committed $300,000 in funding for the program over the next three years.

Educators will begin training, which will include a week-long session at Unum's Chattanooga offices, this summer.

“Unum has stepped-up to take care of teacher development and training,” Blake Freeman, director of Future Ready Institutes of Hamilton County Schools said. “The summer training at Unum will prepare the team of educators to use the project-based learning method and give them practical experience on the job site in the Future Ready Institute program they will be leading.”

Hamilton County Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson released the following statement:

“Community partners like Unum are making the transition of our schools into future ready hubs of learning a possibility for our children. The training funded by Unum will allow our teachers to get a clearer picture of business and industry needs in our community and provide a closer connection between teaching in the classroom and career requirements.”

Hamilton County Schools will announce the Future Ready Institutes planned for the fall and their locations later this week.