Get Started: Can't pay the IRS? You do have options

Parkland's historians and city officials are aiming to save mementos left at the vast makeshift shrines in the aftermath of a Florida high school shooting that killed 17 people

The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England

Donna Shalala is vying to be the Democratic pick that flips a Florida congressional seat held for three decades by a popular Republican congresswoman

After a week of hints and uncertainty, President Donald Trump is announcing new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, vowing to address "an assault on our country" by unfavorable trade deals

Louisiana's attorney general has sued a local school board over a meeting disrupted by the video-recorded arrest of a teacher being roughly handcuffed on a hallway floor after she criticized the district superintendent's pay raise

China's foreign ministry says it hopes all parties to the North Korean nuclear dispute will "show their political courage" in restarting negotiations

Black male customers in a study at dozens of Los Angeles barbershops trimmed more than their hair and beards: They also lowered their blood pressure

Donald Trump Jr. and Texas hedge fund manager Gentry Beach have long claimed they're just friends but records obtained by The Associated Press show the president's eldest son and the Republican donor have a previously undisclosed business relationship.

(AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File). FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, file photo, Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks at a Global Business Summit in New Delhi. Trump Jr. and Texas hedge fund manager Gentry Beach have ...

(AP Photo/Josh Edelson). Resident Tom Parkinson places flowers on a sign at the Veterans Home of California, the morning after a hostage situation in Yountville, Calif., on Saturday, March 10, 2018. A daylong siege at The Pathway Home ended Friday eve...

Black male customers in a study at dozens of Los Angeles barbershops trimmed more than their hair and beards: They also lowered their blood pressure.

A helicopter has crashed into New York City's East River, killing all five passengers; the pilot was able to escape.

(AP Photo/Jennifer Peltz). First responders carry a person to an ambulance after a helicopter crashed into the East River along New York on Sunday, March 11, 2018. A Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman said Sunday the Eurocopter AS350 went down...

A pilot whose helicopter went down in Manhattan's East River, killing five passengers, says in an emergency radio transmission that he had engine failure.

A rapper sought after a gun was found in a carry-on bag containing his identification at a New York City area airport last week has surrendered to authorities.

As Donald Trump visits the US-Mexico border, the harvest is a reminder of how little has changed despite heated rhetoric in Washington.

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). In this March 6, 2018 picture, farmworker Santiago Martinez, of Mexicali, Mexico, picks cabbage before dawn in a field outside of Calexico, Calif. For decades, cross-border commuters have picked lettuce, carrots, broccoli, onio...

Much of the Northeast is bracing for blizzard conditions, a foot or more of snow and high winds as the third major nor'easter in 10 days bears down on the region.

Authorities say a package that exploded inside of an Austin home, killing a teenager and wounding a woman, is believed to be linked to a deadly package sent to another home in Texas' capital city earlier this month.

A judge has ruled that a New Hampshire woman who won a Powerball jackpot worth nearly $560 million can keep her identity private.

By JOYCE M. ROSENBERG, AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - CAN'T PAY THE GOVERNMENT?

With a little more than five weeks until this year's tax filing deadline of April 17, many small business owners are tussling with the question, "How am I going to pay my taxes?"

When owners haven't set aside enough money to cover what they owe the government, they do have options, including using savings, borrowing money or working out a payment plan with the IRS. But a caveat: Not filing a return because you can't pay isn't one of the choices. The IRS levies hefty penalties when a tax return is filed after the deadline: 5 percent of the unpaid taxes for each month or part of a month that a tax return is late. And you'll be paying interest on the money you owe.

If you decide to get an extension of the filling deadline, the IRS requires you to estimate and pay your taxes. If you can't pay, you still need to make a good-faith estimate of what you owe, and know that you'll be responsible for late-payment penalties and interest on your unpaid amount.

A look at some options when you can't pay:

-The easiest and cheapest alternative may be to dip into personal savings. But if you're thinking of withdrawing funds from a tax-deferred retirement account like an IRA or 401(k), run some numbers and be sure that this isn't going to be more expensive than it looks. If you're under age 59½, the government will assess a 10 percent penalty right off the top of the amount you withdraw. And the entire amount will be subject to federal, state and local taxes that you'll be on the hook for a year from now.

-You may want to borrow from family or friends. Chances are you can work out an arrangement that will be cheaper than owing the IRS, which will charge you a penalty of 0.5 percent of your unpaid taxes for each month or part of a month that your payment is late. The current interest rate on unpaid taxes is 4 percent. Of course, if borrowing from someone you know can endanger a relationship or make it more difficult, you'll likely to be taking that into consideration.

-If you have available credit, you may want to borrow from a lender or credit card. You'll need to do some calculations and determine whether you're better off borrowing or paying or interest and penalties to the government.

-If the above options aren't available, or don't seem like the best alternative, you can apply to the IRS for an installment payment plan. You'll have to get approval - the IRS says a taxpayer's specific circumstances will determine what plan options are available. You can get more information on the IRS website, www.irs.gov .

Once owners decide which option is best, they should try to pay down the balance as soon as possible. And just as important, understand what left them with a deficit this year - and what to do to ensure that next year, they can pay their full tax bill on time.

Follow Joyce Rosenberg at www.twitter.com/JoyceMRosenberg . Her work can be found here: https://apnews.com/search/joyce%20rosenberg

