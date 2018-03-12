Get Started: Can't pay the IRS? You do have options

Black male customers in a study at dozens of Los Angeles barbershops trimmed more than their hair and beards: They also lowered their blood pressureMore
Black male customers in a study at dozens of Los Angeles barbershops trimmed more than their hair and beards: They also lowered their blood pressureMore
Tallest building in Kentucky's capital city demolished in controlled implosion as thousands watchMore
Tallest building in Kentucky's capital city demolished in controlled implosion as thousands watchMore
Radio transmissions contradict a sheriff deputy's contention that he couldn't determine the shooter's location during the Florida high school massacreMore
Radio transmissions contradict a sheriff deputy's contention that he couldn't determine the shooter's location during the Florida high school massacreMore
China's foreign ministry says it hopes all parties to the North Korean nuclear dispute will "show their political courage" in restarting negotiationsMore
China's foreign ministry says it hopes all parties to the North Korean nuclear dispute will "show their political courage" in restarting negotiationsMore
Louisiana's attorney general has sued a local school board over a meeting disrupted by the video-recorded arrest of a teacher being roughly handcuffed on a hallway floor after she criticized the district superintendent's pay raiseMore
Louisiana's attorney general has sued a local school board over a meeting disrupted by the video-recorded arrest of a teacher being roughly handcuffed on a hallway floor after she criticized the district superintendent's pay raiseMore
After a week of hints and uncertainty, President Donald Trump is announcing new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, vowing to address "an assault on our country" by unfavorable trade dealsMore
After a week of hints and uncertainty, President Donald Trump is announcing new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, vowing to address "an assault on our country" by unfavorable trade dealsMore
The Detroit Fire Department is the proud new owner of more than 800 pet oxygen masksMore
The Detroit Fire Department is the proud new owner of more than 800 pet oxygen masksMore
Donna Shalala is vying to be the Democratic pick that flips a Florida congressional seat held for three decades by a popular Republican congresswomanMore
Donna Shalala is vying to be the Democratic pick that flips a Florida congressional seat held for three decades by a popular Republican congresswomanMore
The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New EnglandMore
The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New EnglandMore
Parkland's historians and city officials are aiming to save mementos left at the vast makeshift shrines in the aftermath of a Florida high school shooting that killed 17 peopleMore
Parkland's historians and city officials are aiming to save mementos left at the vast makeshift shrines in the aftermath of a Florida high school shooting that killed 17 peopleMore
Some schools have delayed the start of classes today.More
Some schools have delayed the start of classes today.More
Carrie Underwood’s hockey-playing hubby Mike Fisher celebrated the star’s birthday with a bit of a social media tease!More
Carrie Underwood’s hockey-playing hubby Mike Fisher celebrated the star’s birthday with a bit of a social media tease!More
A Hallsville, Texas, dance/drill team routine has received 11 million views on Facebook. What's so unique about their performance? The squad members are all dressed as Chick-fil-A cows.More
A Hallsville, Texas, dance/drill team routine has received 11 million views on Facebook. What's so unique about their performance? The squad members are all dressed as Chick-fil-A cows.More
Walker County spokesman Joe Legge said vandals got inside the Coats American building on Maple Street in Rossville and turned over transformers that contained oil.More
Walker County spokesman Joe Legge said vandals got inside the Coats American building on Maple Street in Rossville and turned over transformers that contained oil.More
Parents are being advised about a popular app that's geared for children and teens.More
Parents are being advised about a popular app that's geared for children and teens.More
Dogs at McKamey Animal Center are enjoying a new special treat, chairs. Shelter managers got the idea to put chairs in some of the dog dorms, after a viral Facebook post from a shelter in Illinois.More
Dogs at McKamey Animal Center are enjoying a new special treat, chairs. Shelter managers got the idea to put chairs in some of the dog dorms, after a viral Facebook post from a shelter in Illinois.More
Trying to win your pool? Or just figuring out where your team is playing? Print a blank NCAA tournament bracket and follow along when the 2018 men’s NCAA tournament begins in earnest on Thursday, March 15.More
Trying to win your pool? Or just figuring out where your team is playing? Print a blank NCAA tournament bracket and follow along when the 2018 men’s NCAA tournament begins in earnest on Thursday, March 15.More
A man has been booked into the Rhea County Jail on five counts rape of a child.More
A man has been booked into the Rhea County Jail on five counts rape of a child.More