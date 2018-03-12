Georgia apartment fire kills 1 child, displaces 14 people

A Georgia fire department is investigating the cause of a fire that killed a special-needs child and displaced more than a dozen people.

WTOC-TV reports 13-year-old Mikayla Robbins and her 38-year-old mother Tameka Robbins were inside the apartment where the fire started early Sunday morning. Savannah Fire Department Battalion Chief Elzie Kitchen says his crews arrived at the Kingstown Apartments on Savannah's eastside around 6:30 a.m. to find flames had engulfed the first floor.

Robbins made it outside with severe burns, while firefighters pulled Mikayla from a bedroom inside the ground-floor apartment. She later died at a hospital.

Six other people were rescued by fire crews. The building had eight apartments, and the damage caused by the fire has displaced 14 people.

Information from: WTOC-TV, http://www.wtoctv.com/