Police charge 12-year-olds with making school threats

Police in a central Alabama city have charged two 12-year-olds with making terroristic threats toward schools.

Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson says a 12-year-old boy was arrested Sunday and placed in a juvenile detention center. Price says the child made threats on social media against Prattville High School and Prattville Intermediate School, which the boy attends.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports that Thompson says an investigation shows the youngster didn't haven't the ability to carry out the threat. But he says police take any threat seriously.

Prattville police arrested a 12-year-old girl on Thursday on charges of making threats against the high school and Prattville Junior High, which she attends. She was also placed in a detention facility.