Trump pushes plan to arm teachers

By WRCB Staff
WASHINGTON

President Trump is taking the first step toward putting guns in the hands of teachers nationwide, following the tragic school shooting in Parkland, Florida. 

The White House released Mr. Trump's plan Monday to make schools safe. The plan includes the Justice Department training volunteer teachers to carry guns in schools. 

Mr. Trump is also supporting an effort in Congress to strengthen background checks. 

"To make sure that the flow of information that goes in the background system from local and state courts is more updated; real time information is made available," said White House Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah. 

The White House plan also expands mental health programs, and allows protection orders to temporarily take guns from people deemed dangerous.

Mr. Trump's plan leaves it up to each state to decide whether or not to raise the age limit to buy semi-automatic weapons to 21. 

A school safety commission headed by Education Secretary Betsy Devos is expected to study that part of the plan. 

