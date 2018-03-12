CDOT announces traffic signal outage at MLK Boulevard and Centra - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

CDOT announces traffic signal outage at MLK Boulevard and Central Avenue Tuesday

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The Chattanooga Department of Transportation announced Monday that the traffic signal at MLK Boulevard and Central Avenue will be non-functioning Tuesday.

The traffic signal outage will last from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Drivers are advised to treat the intersection as a 4-way stop. In addition, CDOT asks that drivers use caution when approaching the intersection.

