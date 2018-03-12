Dangerous content lurking on app popular with kids - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Dangerous content lurking on app popular with kids

By NBC News
BOISE (KTVB) - Parents are being advised about a popular app that's geared for children and teens. On the surface, Musical.ly seems fun and harmless, but hidden in its content is some very disturbing material.

Muscial.ly currently has around 200 million users, mostly children and tweens. It's designed to create and share videos of lip-syncing. The front page is bright and fun, filled with videos of people across the world lip-syncing their favorite songs.

However, if you type in certain code words, videos too shocking and disturbing for television appear on the user's screen.

There are reports of videos of children stripping and flashing the camera, with other users egging it on with comments and "likes."

