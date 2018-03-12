S-E-C lands conference-record 8 teams in NCAAs - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

S-E-C lands conference-record 8 teams in NCAAs

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
NASHVILLE, TN (WRCB) -

The Southeastern Conference's push to improve in men's basketball finally has paid off in record fashion.

The conference best known for cranking out national champions in football landed a league-record eight teams in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. That easily topped the six teams the SEC has put into the tournament nine times, most recently in 2008.

The Atlantic Coast Conference led all conferences by tying its own record with nine teams in the tournament.

The Big 12 thought the league would get nine teams in as well but wound up with seven with Baylor among the first four teams out. Oklahoma State also missed out - despite two wins over No. 1 seed Kansas - after losing to the Jayhawks in the Big 12 Tournament.

