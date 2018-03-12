Morning wintry mix

Good Monday. We will start the day with a wintry mix that could produce some light rain showers in the valley (some flurries mixed in are possible) this morning and some light snow showers in the higher elevations. In the mountains, we could see .25” to .50” of snow through morning drive time.

The front will have moved through by lunchtime, and some chilly, dry air will settle in. This afternoon will be cool and windy with a high of 54 and winds from the northwest at 10-20 mph. Skies will be sunny this afternoon.

Tonight will be much colder. We will start Tuesday with temps in the upper 20s and low 30s in the morning, only to warm to 53 with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Wednesday will be about the same if not a degree or two cooler.

Thursday will start cold with morning temps near 30. We will see southerly winds warm us nicely, though, with pleasant afternoon highs in the low 60s.

Friday will be a bit more mild with a low of 41 and a high of 64. Some rain showers could move in late Friday night.

St. Patrick’s Day will be cloudy and mild with a few on and off showers through the day. The day will start in the upper 40s, and keep going to the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon.

Sunday will start rainy with on and off showers possible all day. We will see a high near 70 Sunday.

David Karnes

