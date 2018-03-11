Ex-Spartans RB London says he's transferring to Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Running back Madre London has tweeted that he's transferring from Michigan State to Tennessee.



London said via Twitter that "with much consideration, I have officially committed to the University of Tennessee. #GoVols #RockyTop."



London had tweeted last month that he plans to graduate from Michigan State in May and use his final season of eligibility elsewhere.



London ran for 304 yards on 83 carries last season. His most productive season came as a redshirt freshman in 2015, when he rushed for 500 yards on 119 attempts.



Tennessee lost its leading rusher from last season when John Kelly decided to bypass his senior season to enter the NFL draft . Tennessee returns Ty Chandler, who ran for 305 yards on 71 carries last season.



