UPDATE: Crews responding to hazmat situation in Walker County

By WRCB Staff
ROSSVILLE, GA (WRCB) -

Crews have contained a chemical spill in Walker County on Sunday.

Walker County spokesman Joe Legge said vandals got inside the Coats American building on Maple Street in Rossville and turned over transformers that contained oil.

Legge said the oil leaked into a nearby drainage ditch. He told Channel 3 the oil contains polychlorinated biphenyls, which is hazardous.

The county has owned the building since 2007. Legge said a previous environmental assessment on the property did mention hazardous chemicals.

No one has been evacuated in nearby neighborhoods.

A resident is the one who saw an oil sheen and reported it to police. They arrived at the scene around 7:15 p.m.

Officials have contacted the Environmental Protection Division in Georgia. 

Several streets are blocked including Maple Street near Williams Street, McFarland Avenue, and Flegal Street.

Right now, no one has been arrested. Anyone with information is asked to call the Rossville Police Department or the Walker County Sheriff's Office.

Chattanooga firefighters are also assisting with the clean up.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for more details on this developing story.

