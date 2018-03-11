Community members share their experiences of the Blizzard of 1993

Monday marks 25 years since the Blizzard of 1993.

The snow started falling late Friday night on March 12, 1993. 20 inches of snow fell in total at the Chattanooga Airport.

The winter storm left around 72,000 EPB customers without power. It cost $2.6 million to restore power, one of the most expensive storms the company has seen. Their first priority was restoring power to those with medical needs.

“She was really sick, and they needed a generator, and we had to hand carry it about a mile up a hill to get it to his house,” Wendell Boring, Assistant Vice President of field operations, said.

A total of 14 people died in Tennessee because of the storm.

In Walker County, Travis Asher and his friend wanted to enjoy Friday night in the mountains before the snow started falling.

“As the night went on, I really got concerned and, of course, the power went off. And the wind, I could hear the wind, just awful wind; and I can still, still feel that today,” Vivian Davenport, Travis Asher’s mother-in-law, said.

Asher died of exhaustion.

Jim Massengale was working for the Chattanooga Police Department and spent four days providing help to as many community members as he could. He won a law enforcement award for his efforts during the blizzard.

“I mean, we were the main link between the citizens of Chattanooga and the emergency services that we were rendering,” Massengale said. He said his first job was to get all first responders to work.

Cindy Hindmon was one of the nurses for Erlanger who had to be taken to work because she couldn't drive in the snow.

“A lot of those people, they have to go to dialysis three times a week; I don't know how they got where they needed to go,” Hindmon said.

Public Works employee Charles McKinney was also called into work to help remove as much snow from the roads as possible. McKinney said roads were not treated before snowfall.

“As soon as we got the sand and the salt out and the roads were passable. The next thing we had to do was the cleanup from the brush the broken trees and all that stuff,” McKinney, Public Works truck driver, said.