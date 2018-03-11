Vols Return to NCAA Tournament

(UTSports.com)- All signs have pointed to a return to "The Big Dance" for Tennessee, and Sunday night it became official, as the SEC Champion Volunteers were announced as one of the 68 teams in this year's NCAA Tournament field.



This is Tennessee's 21st all-time NCAA Tournament appearance and its first since 2014, when it advanced to its seventh Sweet Sixteen.



Boasting a 25-8 overall record, the Vols earned the No. 3 seed in the South Region and will face Wright State in the first round on Thursday in Dallas.



University of Tennessee students can request NCAA Tournament tickets via BigOrangeTix.com. For general fans, any tickets that are not claimed by Tennessee Fund members will be available for purchase at the start of business Tuesday by visiting AllVols.com, calling 1-800-332-8657 or visiting the UT Ticket Office at Thompson-Boling Arena.



No player on Tennessee's roster has ever played in the NCAA Tournament. Head coach Rick Barnes, however, is making his 23rd appearance as a head coach. The National Coach of the Year candidate is now one of only 13 head coaches ever to lead four different Division I programs to the NCAA Tournament, as he previously took Providence, Clemson and Texas to The Big Dance.

There were A LOT of people outside that locker room that DID NOT think this email would be sent today.

A tip of the hat to the #Vols. On to Dallas as a 3 seed vs Wright St. on Thursday. #SEC #MarchMadness @Vol_Hoops #NCAATournament pic.twitter.com/cj7mZmVFc1 — Paul Shahen (@paulshahen) March 11, 2018