2018 NCAA tournament printable bracket - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

2018 NCAA tournament printable bracket

Posted: Updated:
By NBC Sports
NBC SPORTS -

Trying to win your pool? Or just figuring out where your team is playing? Print a blank NCAA tournament bracket and follow along when the 2018 men’s NCAA tournament begins in earnest on Thursday, March 15.

Be sure to check back with NBC Sports' College Basketball Talk throughout the week for news and analysis that’ll help you win your pool.

To print the bracket, click on the image below or use this link to access a PDF version of the bracket.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Trump discusses violence with video game execs and critics

    Trump discusses violence with video game execs and critics

    Monday, March 12 2018 12:23 AM EDT2018-03-12 04:23:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE- In this March 6, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump listens to a question during a meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump plans to meet with ...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE- In this March 6, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump listens to a question during a meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump plans to meet with ...
    President Donald Trump plans to meet with video game industry representatives as he considers various responses to gun violence after the Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead.More
    President Donald Trump plans to meet with video game industry representatives as he considers various responses to gun violence after the Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead.More

  • UPDATE: Crews responding to hazmat situation in Walker County

    UPDATE: Crews responding to hazmat situation in Walker County

    Sunday, March 11 2018 11:46 PM EDT2018-03-12 03:46:39 GMT

    Walker County spokesman Joe Legge said vandals got inside the Coats American building on Maple Street in Rossville and turned over transformers that contained oil.

    More

    Walker County spokesman Joe Legge said vandals got inside the Coats American building on Maple Street in Rossville and turned over transformers that contained oil.

    More

  • Chattanooga pups get comfy chairs at McKamey Animal Center

    Chattanooga pups get comfy chairs at McKamey Animal Center

    Sunday, March 11 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-03-11 22:20:43 GMT

    Dogs at McKamey Animal Center are enjoying a new special treat, chairs. Shelter managers got the idea to put chairs in some of the dog dorms, after a viral Facebook post from a shelter in Illinois. 

    More

    Dogs at McKamey Animal Center are enjoying a new special treat, chairs. Shelter managers got the idea to put chairs in some of the dog dorms, after a viral Facebook post from a shelter in Illinois. 

    More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.