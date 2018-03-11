Turning the clock back one hour: We see more sun, but we get less sleep.

But does Daylight Saving Time take a toll on your health? We visited our experts at the Cleveland Clinic to Verify.

First, we met with Cardiologist Dr. Haitham Ahmed to ask about the increased risk for heart attacks. His response?

"The Monday after Daylight Savings Time, there was a 25 percent increase in heart attacks on Monday morning."

That's according to a study here in the United States. Patients at the highest risk are those who already have heart disease, because of the lack of sleep and stress that comes with Daylight Savings.

Dr. Ahmed emphasized the importance of sleep.

"It helps all the restorative, regenerative processes in your body," he said. "It helps you heal. It helps reduce your blood pressure."

Do people also get more headaches after Daylight Saving Time kicks in? We asked neurology doctor Emad Estemalik.