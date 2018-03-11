Holy cow! Chick-fil-A cow dance video gets 11 million views on Facebook

A Hallsville, Texas, dance/drill team routine has received 11 million views on Facebook.

What's so unique about their performance? The squad members are all dressed as Chick-fil-A cows, and a GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help raised money for the Bobcat Belles, a National Grand Champion award-winning, precision dance/drill team of Hallsville High School.

The Belles perform at all Varsity football games to accompaniments performed by the Hallsville High School Sweepstakes Band. In the winter, the Belles perform at Ladycat and Bobcat Varsity Basketball games. In February, the Belles host a sold-out show featuring a variety of dance styles including pom, jazz, hip hop, modern, contemporary, military, tap, novelty, and their traditional high kick finale to "Friends".

In the spring, the Belles travel across Texas to compete with other dance and drill teams for Regional and National Grand Champion titles. The 2017-2018 Bobcat Belles are building upon their Grand Championship history hoping to go for a fifth consecutive National Grand Championship in 2018.