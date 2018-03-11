TBI searching for suspect connected to Sunday Amber Alert

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation needs your help locating a suspect who investigators say took three children from their home in Goodlettsville.

An Amber Alert was issued for the three children early this morning. They have since been found and are safe.

Investigators believe 32-year-old Keith Tansil is the suspect. He remains on the run. He is driving a 2006 white Chevy Malibu with temporary tags.

Tansil was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with dark blue sleeves with white stars, burgundy pants, a red vest and orange and black shoes.

Tansil is a 5 foot 11 black male. He weighs 185 pounds.

He is armed with a semi-automatic handgun. Investigators said has made suicidal threats. They added that he also made homicidal threats towards the victims.

If you have any knowledge of where Tansil is, please contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.