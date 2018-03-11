UPDATE: Three displaced by Saturday night fire on Greenwood Rd - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Three displaced by Saturday night fire on Greenwood Rd

By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: Chattanooga firefighters battled a house fire on Greenwood Road Saturday night.

It happened around 11:30 pm.

Hamilton County dispatchers said everyone managed to get out of the home. No one was hurt.

"The cause of the fire had been ruled accidental and most likely started in a bedroom where a space heate[r] had been located to close to combustible materials," a CFD spokesperson said.

Three adults were displaced by the fire. The American Red Cross is assisting them.

Property loss is estimated at around $5,000.

