CFC falls to Nashville SC 3-1 in pre-season friendly - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

CFC falls to Nashville SC 3-1 in pre-season friendly

Posted: Updated:
By Jill Jelnick, Sports reporter
Connect

The Chattanooga Football Club returned to Fort Finley Saturday to host newly added MLS team Nashville SC.

Nashville SC scored three goals in the first half alone. Chattanooga countered in the second half with a goal by Juan Hernandez, but that's as close as it would get, as CFC eventually fell to Nashville SC 3-1.

The Chattanooga Football Club will get ready to host its jersey reveal party March 23.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.