GSP investigates serious crash in Murray Co.

By Emily Lazration, Morning Producer
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a serious crash in Murray County.

It happened this afternoon on highway 225 north near highway 286.

Corporal Jack Lawrence with GSP tells Channel 3 an infinity was traveling north, when it hit a pickup truck head-on in the southbound lane.

Passer-bys were able to pull the man out of his truck moments before it went up in flames.

Both drivers were transported to hospitals; the driver of the infinity is in serious condition.

Right now officials do not believe drugs or alcohol are involved, charges are pending.

GSP will investigate what lead to the crash.
 

