New safety measures in place following deadly shooting outside Southside Social

New safety measures are in place following a deadly shooting outside a popular bar in Chattanooga's Southside last month.

A Facebook post from Southside Social says that police officers will now be on both ends of Chestnut Street with road closure signs on Friday and Saturday nights for the next few weeks.

They said it's being done to "offer a safer environment for all our patrons."

