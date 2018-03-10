New safety measures in place following deadly shooting outside S - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

New safety measures in place following deadly shooting outside Southside Social

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

New safety measures are in place following a deadly shooting outside a popular bar in Chattanooga's Southside last month.

READ MORE UPDATE: Mayor Berke releases statement on Southside Social shooting

A Facebook post from Southside Social says that police officers will now be on both ends of Chestnut Street with road closure signs on Friday and Saturday nights for the next few weeks.

They said it's being done to "offer a safer environment for all our patrons."

READ MORE | Southside Social owner re-evaluating safety procedures following shooting

    Powered by Frankly
    Can't find what you're looking for?

    WRCB-TV
    900 Whitehall Road
    Chattanooga, TN 37405
    (423) 267-5412
    WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.