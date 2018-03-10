Richardson and Bone Win The Northeast Georgia High School Anglers Association Chickamauga Bass Tournament

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The team of Blake Richardson and Ethan Bone from Heritage High School caught a 5 bass limit weighing 29.23 pounds topping out the field of 284 high school anglers to win the Northeast Georgia High School Anglers Association Bass Tournament. This tournament was held Saturday March 10, 2018 out of Chester Frost Boat Ramp.

Ethan said ‘’ We fished the back side of a point falling off into 25 ft. of water with Alabama rigs and under spins. We caught 12 bass all day to get our best 5. The morning bite was great and then we caught our last big one in the afternoon. This was our first tournament win.

Big fish of this event was caught by Ethan Bone from Heritage High weighing 10.00 pounds.

Second big bass was caught by Conner Patterson from Murray High weighing 9.84 pounds.

Third big bass was caught by Caleb Robinson, also from Murray High, his bass weighed 9.83 pounds.

Co founders Bradley Nelson and Greg Crider said “We are the largest high school bass association in the United States with memberships pushing 300 high school anglers. A special thanks to all our sponsors that makes events like this one a huge success”.

All fish caught in this event were released back into Lake Chickamauga and special thanks to the high school fisherman and Northeast Georgia High School Anglers Association for taking such good care of their catches in this event.

The top 5 winners are as follows:

1.Heritage High School - Blake Richardson and Ethan Bone 29.23 lbs.

2.Christian Heritage High School - Bronson Barr and Wyatt Brumlow 16.01 lbs.

3.Murray High School - Conner Patterson and Cody Burk 14.44 lbs.

4.Coahulla Creek High School - Andrew Rogers and Cody Blackwell 12.67 lbs.

5.Dalton High School - Chandler Starks and Jared Spradlin 12.52 lbs.