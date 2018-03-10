REPORT: Georgia parts ways with Mark Fox

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 29 points to lead Kentucky to its fourth straight Southeastern Conference Tournament championship.More
The Chattanooga Football Club returned to Fort Finley Saturday to host newly added MLS team Nashville SC.More
Jordan Bone scored 19 points to help spark a hot-shooting first half for No. 13 Tennessee in an 84-66 win over Arkansas in the Southeastern Conference Tournament semifinals on Saturday.More
