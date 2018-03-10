REPORT: Georgia parts ways with Mark Fox - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

REPORT: Georgia parts ways with Mark Fox

By Jill Jelnick, Sports reporter
It appears that the Mark Fox era is now over at the University of Georgia.

Several media outlets are reporting that the school is expected to part ways with the veteran head coach.

Fox has been with the Bulldogs since 2009, posting a 163-133 overall record.

Fox guided Georgia to two NCAA tournaments in nine years, but missed the field of 68 in each of the past three seasons.

Georgia lost Friday to Kentucky in the SEC tournament quarterfinals and finished 18-15 overall, 7-11 in the sec this season. 

