Concern expressed over Georgia's move to new voting machines

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia lawmakers are preparing to replace the state's old electronic voting machines.

But organizations seeking secure elections say they're worried that Georgia could end up with an untrustworthy and expensive new system.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that lawmakers haven't fully committed to paper ballots, which some see as a more secure way of conducting elections.

A bill to replace all of Georgia's 27,000 voting machines in time for the 2020 presidential election cleared the state Senate recently and has been pending in the House.

Sara Henderson, executive director of Common Cause Georgia, says her group has been trying to get changes into the bill that would make paper the official ballot of record.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

