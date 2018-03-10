Ad shows inmate taking selfie at Bradley fireworks show - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Ad shows inmate taking selfie at Bradley fireworks show

By Judy Walton, Chattanooga Times Free Press
Bradley County Sheriff Eric Watson. Bradley County Sheriff Eric Watson.
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN (Times Free Press) -

The political action committee opposing Bradley County Sheriff Eric Watson's re-election has dropped a second video this week that it says shows Watson taking at least one felon out of the county jail and into the community.

The PAC, Christians for Accountable Leadership, said in a statement Friday the latest images show "another troubling example of Watson's disregard for public safety" and prove Watson has "lost control" of the jail.

