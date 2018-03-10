Kathy Griffin to do new shows, 9 months after Trump photo - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Kathy Griffin to do new shows, 9 months after Trump photo

By Associated Press

By The Associated Press

Comedian Kathy Griffin says she'll be appearing in upcoming shows in New York and Washington.

The shows come more than nine months after she provoked outrage for a photo in which she held a fake severed head appearing to depict President Donald Trump.

Griffin spoke Friday on HBO's "Real Time With Bill Maher." She did not give dates for the shows, but said she'd be appearing at New York's Carnegie Hall and Washington's Kennedy Center.

She says she is dipping her toes into touring, even though the Trumps didn't want her to work again.

Griffin initially apologized for the photo last spring, but later said she was no longer sorry. The photo got her fired from CNN's New Year's Eve show.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

