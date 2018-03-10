Man booked into Rhea Co Jail on five counts child rape

A man has been booked into the Rhea County Jail on five counts rape of a child.

59-year-old Jerry Defore was booked into jail Friday afternoon.

Details of his arrest are unavailable at this time.

Defore is also facing a felony evading by motor vehicle charge.

A bond has not been set yet.

According to a spokesperson at the jail, Defore is set to go before a judge on Tuesday.

