Kayaker finds body in North Carolina river, Cherokee Co Sheriff's Office confirms

A body was found in Valley River in Andrews, North Carolina, Friday afternoon.

According to Lt. Roger Williams of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, a kayaker saw the body and reported it to law enforcement agencies.

Rescue crews were able to extract the body, which has not been identified yet.

Lt. Williams said he expects an autopsy to be completed next week.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Channel 3 will keep you updated as we learn more.