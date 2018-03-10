Kayaker finds body in North Carolina river, Cherokee Co Sheriff' - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Kayaker finds body in North Carolina river, Cherokee Co Sheriff's Office confirms

Posted: Updated:
By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
Connect
CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC (WRCB) -

A body was found in Valley River in Andrews, North Carolina, Friday afternoon.

According to Lt. Roger Williams of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, a kayaker saw the body and reported it to law enforcement agencies.

Rescue crews were able to extract the body, which has not been identified yet.

Lt. Williams said he expects an autopsy to be completed next week.

An investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. Channel 3 will keep you updated as we learn more. 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.