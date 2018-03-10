UPDATE: Grundy Co. school board member arrested for 4th time, fa - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Grundy Co. school board member arrested for 4th time, failing to appear in court

By WRCB Staff
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: Sheriff Shrum tells Channel 3 that Kasey Anderson, Grundy County School Board member, was arrested for failure to appear.

This arrest marks Anderson's fourth arrest. She was also arrested in March for a similar charge of failure to appear in court. 

PREVIOUS STORY: Grundy County school board member Amanda "Kasey" Anderson turned herself in after failing to appear in court Thursday.

According to Grundy County Sheriff Clint Shrum, "she was arrested on a capias Friday for failing to appear in court on Thursday."

READ MORE | UPDATE: Anderson charged with filing false report, which prompted school lockdown

Anderson was also arrested a few months ago for sending a text that caused Grundy County Schools to go on lockdown. 

Channel 3 reached out to Director of Schools Jessie Kinsey. Kinsey told us that she cannot comment on board members' personal matters.

Channel 3 contacted Anderson for comment, but we have not heard back.

We are working to learn more about this developing story. 

