UPDATE: Crews work to clean up fuel leak in Cohutta creek

UPDATE: Emergency crews continue to clean up a fuel spill in Cohutta off Cleveland Highway Saturday.

A nearby gas station owner said one of his pipes had a leak. The leak was reported after 1:30 pm Friday. Crews were able to stop the leak shortly before 8:30 the same night.

A few days ago, Chris Saylors started smelling gas around his home but didn't think much of it.

"Brushed it off basically, thinking my truck might have been flooding out, but it was more than that," Saylors explained.

He was smelling a fuel leak coming from the Cohutta Food Mart and Gas Station right down the road. He alerted the store's owner and the fire department.

"When I talked to the fireman that was in the store and asked him to come out and smell it, he saw it bubbling out of the ground, just bubbling up," Saylors recalled.

The store's owner said they immediately started working to fix the problem. All the pumps at the gas station are still closed.

A leak was found in one of the pipes. He said crews are working to pump the remaining gas out and fix the broken line.

The fuel leaked through drainage pipes and into Mill Creek nearby.

Now, Saylors is concerned about his livestock, since the water runs through an area where his cows stay and through several other farms.

"They drank, they wade in it; they're in it all the time,” Saylors said. “It's a low area anyway, and all the water runs down this drainage ditch, across the road and right into the pasture."

He's moving his cows to a friend's pasture until the fuel is cleaned up. He said he doesn't blame the gas station's owner, and he's just happy the problem is getting fixed.

"It was just an accident,” he said, “They didn't have anything to do with it. Their pipes burst."

It's unclear right now how much fuel leaked into the creek.

Environmental crews are evaluating the leak, and a portion of the road is still closed.

PREVIOUS STORY: Whitfield County firefighters were called to a fuel leak in Cohutta on Friday.

The leak was reported around 1:30 p.m. in Mill Creek off Cleveland Highway.

Fire officials tell Channel 3, they do not know when the leak started or how much fuel was spilled in the creek.

Crews were able to stop the leak shortly before 8:30 p.m.

No injuries have been reported from surrounding residents.

Officials say environmental crews were called in and are evaluating the leak. Their report is expected to be finished by Saturday morning.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.