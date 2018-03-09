Environmental crews evaluating fuel leak in Cohutta creek, report expected Saturday

Whitfield County firefighters were called to a fuel leak in Cohutta on Friday.

The leak was reported around 1:30 p.m. in Mill Creek off Cleveland Highway.

Fire officials tell Channel 3, they do not know when the leak started or how much fuel was spilled in the creek.

Crews were able to stop the leak shortly before 8:30 p.m.

No injuries have been reported from surrounding residents.

Officials say environmental crews were called in and are evaluating the leak. Their report is expected to be finished by Saturday morning.

