Chattanooga firefighters called to small fire at Brainerd Road business

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Chattanooga firefighters were called to a fire at a tax prep company on Brainerd Road Friday night.

It happened at United Tax Specialists shortly before 7:00 p.m.

Fire officials say a small electrical fire started in the air conditioning system.

The fire was put out with an extinguisher before firefighters arrived.

The fire department used fans to clear the building of smoke.

No one was injured.

