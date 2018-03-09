Local restaurants embrace Uber Eats after launch

It's only been two days since Uber Eats launched in the Scenic City, and one local business is already seeing more sales.

Terminal Brewhouse is one of more than 70 food spots in Chattanooga offering Uber Eats. Manager, Bethany Norwood, says they got orders from customers almost immediately after Uber Eats launched.

"Yesterday I think we had five or six orders; today we’ve had even more. Once it actually gets out there I really feel like it’s gonna blowup," said Norwood. "The consensus from the staff is that it’s much easier it’s much more flawless where they kind of get to do it themselves rather than having to be on the phone with someone."

The Uber Eats app is similar to the company's ridesharing app, allowing you to track your food's progress and delivery. It also allows restaurants to view the driver's name, picture and phone number. Norwood says Uber Eats is one of two food services the Terminal offers.

"We are still getting Dinner Delivered orders in so it hasn’t completely dropped off and I don’t think it will. I just think since Uber is brand new people are wanting to test this out."

When Channel 3 opened the app on the iPhone, we picked Terminal Brewhouse as the restaurant and entered a delivery location. The app then prompts you to select your meal. With a credit card already on file, we were charged $18, which included a $5 delivery fee. After we placed the order, a notification popped up on the Terminal's Uber Eats tablet. About 25 minutes later, a driver arrived to deliver the pizza we ordered.

It's an exchange Norwood says they hope to see more of.

"The more that we get, the more of a need we’re going to have."

Uber Eats is the second restaurant delivery service to launch in Chattanooga this month.