Photo Contest Deadline March 19 for 2018-19 Tennessee Wildlife Calendar Issue

NASHVILLE --- The March 19 deadline is nearing for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s 2018-19 photo contest. All interested photographers are invited to submit up to 10 of their best photos on fishing, hunting, boating, and wildlife species native to Tennessee.

The photos will be reviewed for publication in the annual calendar edition of Tennessee Wildlife, which is the summer issue. If a photo is selected for the calendar edition, the photographer will receive a cash stipend of $60.           

Photos must be horizontal (landscape), in JPEG format, and submitted on a CD. They must be sized to print no smaller than 8-1/2x11 and resolution should be as least 300 pixels/inch.

Photographers must be sure to provide their name, address, phone number, and e-mail address with their disk. Disks cannot be returned.

            Entries can be mailed to:

            Tennessee Wildlife
            Calendar Issue
            P.O. Box 40747
            Nashville, TN  37204

Tennessee Wildlife is the official magazine for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Subscription rates are $10 for one year, $17 for two years and $25 for three years.

