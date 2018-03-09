Photo Contest Deadline March 19 for 2018-19 Tennessee Wildlife Calendar Issue

The March 19 deadline is nearing for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s 2018-19 photo contest. All interested photographers are invited to submit up to 10 of their best photos on fishing, hunting, boating, and wildlife species native to Tennessee...More
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says a bald eagle was struck by a car Sunday morning along Highway 11E in the West Greene area of Greene County...More
The University of Tennessee team of John Lambert of Blountville, Tennessee, and Logan Brewster of Maryville, Tennessee, won the largest collegiate fishing tournament of all-time – 273 boats – Saturday at the YETI FLW College Fishing event on Lake Guntersville...More
