Caught On Camera: Police chase in Cleveland ends in arrest

A Cleveland man is facing charges after police say he attempted run over a police officer with his van.

According to a police report, Cleveland Police responded to reports of a fight in progress at Tennova hospital around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon. Eyewitnesses told responding officers that a man hit a vehicle with his van.

Officers located a maroon Dodge van near the hospital’s garage that matched the description of the suspect’s vehicle. When an officer attempted to speak to the driver, who was still in the van, he hit the gas and attempted to hit the officer. The driver took off, leading officers on a chase. He stopped about half a mile away at the Speedway gas station on 25th Street.

Officers arrested the man after a short foot chase and identified him as 47-year-old Randy Sharp.

Police found methamphetamine and a pipe in a leopard print bag that was located inside Sharp’s van.

Police charged Sharp with aggravated assault and drug charges.