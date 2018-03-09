Bradley Central loses heartbreaker to Houston in State Semifinal - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Bradley Central loses heartbreaker to Houston in State Semifinals

By Jill Jelnick, Sports reporter
The Bradley Central girls basketball team lost a heartbreaker to Houston Friday, falling 52-49 in the Class AAA State Semifinals.

The Bearettes led for most of the first half, taking a six-point lead at halftime. Bradley Central, however, went cold after that, making just 4 of 22 shots in the entire second half. 

Houston outscored Bradley Central 15-4 in the third quarter to take the lead. The Bearettes would make it a one-point game thanks to a steal by Hannah Lombard, but that's as close as it would get. 

Bradley Central's only senior, Rhyne Howard, had a game-high 25 points. The Kentucky Wildcat signee finishes her senior season with 758 points and 13 double-doubles. 

The Bearettes finish the 2017-2018 season 33-1.

