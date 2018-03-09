Bradley Central loses heartbreaker to Houston in State Semifinals

The Bradley Central girls basketball team lost a heartbreaker to Houston Friday, falling 52-49 in the Class AAA State Semifinals.More
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans plan to release running back DeMarco Murray. The Titans announced their intentions Thursday, when general manager Jon Robinson said in a statement that Murray "was a pro in every facet and we wish him and his family the best moving forward." Murray ran for an AFC-leading 1,287 yards and nine touchdowns to make the Pro Bowl in 2016, his first year with the Titans. He ran for 659 yards and six touchdowns last season as Derrick Hen...More
Bradley Central beat Daniel Boone 56-27 on Wednesday advancing to the AAA State Semifinals on Friday. The Bearettes started fast with a 12-2 run to open the game.More
