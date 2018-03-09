Child playing with matches apparent cause of Ooltewah house fire

Officials say a house fire in Ooltewah Friday afternoon was caused by a child playing with matches.

It happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of E. Freedom Circle.

Hamilton County EMS spokeswoman Amy Maxwell says the child's mother heard the smoke alarm and began looking for the fire.

The mother found the fire in her son's closet and called for help.

Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department responded and put out the flames.

No one was injured.

The fire was ruled an accident and caused around $40,000 in damages.

