8th grader arrested for making terroristic threats

By WRCB Staff
MARION COUNTY, TN

A Jasper Middle School student was arrested Friday for making terroristic threats.

Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnett says the 8th grader made the threats on Snapchat, saying he wanted to join the other two boys who were arrested earlier this week and shoot up the school. 

The student was taken into juvenile custody and is awaiting a hearing.

In 2013, another 8th grader at Jasper Middle School was also arrested for making terroristic threats on Facebook.

