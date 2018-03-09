UPDATE: Sequatchie County school lockdown lifted after online threat; former student arrested

David Carroll covers education news and issues at schools across the Tennessee Valley.
It's happens to almost everyone who goes the cheap route when buying a smartphone.More
Friends of the Festival announce more acts to perform at Riverbend including Dustin Lynch, Flo Rida, and Bret Michaels.More
The Murray County (GA) School Board voted Thursday to relieve Supt. Eric McFee of his duties. He took office in August 2016, replacing Vickie Reed, who had served in the position for ten years.More
Nearly two dozen establishments earned perfect scores this week by health department inspectors.More
Friday's lockdown has been lifted after a threat was made on social media.More
They said Zachary Charles Laubsch, 24, of Niceville Avenue was a guest at an apartment when he was asked to leave for "being disrespectful."More
Some schools have delayed the start of classes today.More
The center says there are 125 missing children in Georgia, and 39 of them match that description.More
Sabrena Laquatra was indicted on second degree murder charges for selling Fentanyl to a customer who died. Police say it's the first time they've been able to crack down on drug suppliers.More
Instead of the usual milk chocolate, each new flavor is filled with a dark chocolate center that's studded with rice crisps.More
A Republican-led Tennessee House panel has killed a bill to ban child marriage because a socially conservative lobbyist argued it interferes with his state legal challenge of same-sex marriage.More
