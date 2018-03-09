UPDATE: Sequatchie County school lockdown lifted after online threat; former student arrested

UPDATE: Friday's lockdown at Sequatchie County High School's has been lifted following a threat made on social media.

Sequatchie County Sheriff Ronnie Hitchcock says a former student, 19-year-old Zachary Damian Key, made threats on Snapchat that he was going to shoot up the school.

The school was placed on lockdown while deputies searched for Key.

He was been found and arrested for filing a false report.

Key is being held at the Sequatchie County Jail without bond as the investigation continues.

