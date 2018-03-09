MLK Blvd. scheduled to re-open at Miller Park on March 21

MLK Boulevard and Miller Park, as seen from Sky 3.

Spring is almost in the air, which means the completion of the work at Miller Park is getting closer.

On March 21, the currently closed section of MLK Boulevard on the north side of the park will re-open to traffic, according to Kerry Hayes, the chief of staff for Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke.

Crews are working to finish the brick pavers along the roadway and connect with the upcoming construction on MLK Boulevard.

Hayes tells Channel 3 that they want to get the first part of the new bike lanes and the three-lane traffic finished at the same time.

Construction at Miller Park will continue after the road is opened.