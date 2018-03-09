CPD debuts new app to help citizen report crimes

The Chattanooga Police Department announced a new app Friday morning, which will allow citizens to monitor crime in their area. Users can submit tips, follow social media for the Police Department and use crime maps to activities in their neighborhood or across the city.

The app is expected to be available to iOS and Android users later today, according to Police Chief David Roddy

The app is part of the CPD's Real-Time Intelligence Center's efforts to use data to help solve crimes.

The $40,000 cost of the app was paid for by grants, but the app will be free to users.

The app is similar to those already deployed in other cities around the country.